Florida records new daily high in COVID-19 cases
MIAMI — The state of Florida has set another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases.
Florida health officials on Saturday reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous day's total by more than 600 confirmed cases. The figures come as officials move to reclose beaches and discourage bar gatherings.
Experts say the true figure is undoubtedly higher. This is both because of incomplete testing and because it is becoming clearer to scientists that a significant number of people become infected with the virus but do not feel sick or show symptoms.
The state's Department of Health said 24 more people have died with COVID-19, raising the death toll to 3,390.
Hospitalisations for COVID-19 also are ticking upward statewide. Although they are not rising as dramatically as the reported number of cases, they are approaching the levels of new admissions seen in April and May.
Miami-Dade County announced late Friday it would reclose beaches from July 3 to July 7 to prevent large gatherings and the spread of the new virus during Fourth of July celebrations in the state's hardest-hit area.
