FLOW customers get free Internet upgrade
TELECOMMUNICATIONS company FLOW says thousands of its residential customers have been enjoying the benefits of faster broadband speeds, free of cost.
The telecoms firm said it increased the speeds of entry-level broadband plans which had download speeds below 50 megabytes per second (MBPS).
“As someone that regularly does speed tests, I have definitely noticed the speed boost. Previously, I received 23 MBPS download and since the boost it has moved to 36 MBPS, and to think I am in St Mary!” stated Kemoy Chambers of Port Maria.
Denzil Murray, a broadband customer with a family of six, has already taken advantage of the increased speeds. “The Internet in my home is used for school, WhatsApp, watching movies and a range of things by my family. With the increased speeds, we are all doing more and at a faster rate. We love it!” Murray exclaimed.
Commenting on the speed boost, Dwight Williams, senior director of product development at FLOW Jamaica, stated: “We know how important fast Internet speeds are to the lives of our customers…that's why we have boosted the Internet speeds to households across Jamaica. However, the real value is creating increased opportunities for people to access the Internet for entertainment or study.”
Customers across the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine; May Pen in Clarendon, Mandeville in Manchester, Montego Bay in St James and Ocho Rios in St Ann are currently experiencing the speed boost on their broadband service, said FLOW.
The telecoms community said the speed boost programme will continue in 2019 with the company aiming to complete the exercise for all applicable customers who are not currently benefiting to be given access by the end of March 2019.
