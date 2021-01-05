Flow Foundation donates $1m to cancer fund at Bustamante Hospital

MORE patients at Bustamante Hospital for Children will benefit from the Paediatric Cancer Fund following the recent donation of $1 million to the institution by the Flow Foundation.

The annual donation was made during a surprise treat hosted by the foundation for the children, recently.

Stephen Price, chairman of Flow Foundation, in presenting the cheque expressed delight at the opportunity to contribute to the welfare of the children.

“We're happy that we're able to make this annual donation to the Paediatric Cancer Fund so that the children can continue to get the help they need. The donation is even more critical at this time as parents grapple with the challenges brought on by the pandemic,” he said.

Camile Panton, acting chief executive officer at the hospital, praised Flow Foundation's commitment to maintaining the fund.

“We cannot begin to tell you the difference the fund makes to our patients. Words are simply not enough to express our appreciation,” she stated.

Her sentiments were echoed by Tanisha Peterkin, parent of one of the beneficiaries, who exclaimed, “God bless Flow Foundation for what you have done. You have helped my son get the treatment necessary to keep him alive.”

Since its launch in 2015 the Paediatric Cancer Fund has assisted with critical tests required in the care and treatment of more than 30 young cancer patients.