FLOW gets thumbs up for paternity leave
The Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ) has welcomed the announcement by telecommunications company, FLOW, that last month the company implemented a policy which sees fathers now being entitled to paternity leave.
“This is definitely a step in the right direction, and FLOW must be commended for joining a number of other HRMAJ members and other companies in implementing a similar policy,” the association said in a release.
The association also commended the trade union movement for its passion in making paternity leave an agenda item.
“... [We] encourage more companies to follow and look at enhancing their parental policy, which the association says can only improve overall engagement and productivity of the workforce,” the release said.
The HR association noted that the environment in which companies operate is ever changing, and the dynamics of the family structure and the need for work-life balance should form an important part of the discussion when looking at revisions for a parental policy in the workplace.
In addition to the call for companies to look into the revision of its parental policies, the association is once again calling for a national policy on paternal leave, which, it said, will provide a legislative framework that will influence the policies developed by companies.
