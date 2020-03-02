Flow launches new unlimited data plans

Telecommunications giant Flow Jamaica has launched what it is describing as “another industry-leading move”, new unlimited mobile data plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Both plans offer unlimited “any-use” data in addition to unlimited calls and text messaging to any local network.

According to Flow, postpaid customers will also receive a free allocation of one gigabyte (GB) overseas roaming data, 60 minutes for outbound calls, and free incoming calls while travelling to the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom as part of the offer.

“At Flow, we always look for opportunities to offer innovative solutions that will enhance the customers' experience and support their progress. Having introduced unlimited anywhere calls and texts, unlimited social and unlimited YouTube in 2019, we are now introducing these new plans for both prepaid and postpaid customers which feature 'unlimited everything'.

“This puts Jamaica in line with international standards and developed markets,” said Dwight Williams, Flow's commercial director of mobile.

Flow's new unlimited plans will be available for $4,900 per month for both postpaid plans (GCT applies) or prepaid plans with automatic renewal.

“These new plans were created for our customers who simply want to enjoy data unhinged from frequent top-ups or add-ons. Now, customers can simply make one payment a month to remain connected all the time without worry,” added Williams.

Flow said its new plans are designed specifically for customers with high data usage/consumption.

“We are offering our customers the mobility their lifestyle demands and the flexibility to use the Internet at leisure for a variety of purposes without worry. It's the 'freedom' that they have demanded, and we are especially proud to be the first to deliver this level of innovation and value to the market,” declared Williams.

He underscored that the company's “Unlimited Social, YouTube, Talk and Text” options, which start as low as $420 for a five-day period, remain available.

“This means that with Flow there is something for everyone,” said Williams as he encouraged all mobile users with LTE compatible devices to visit a Flow retail store to request a free LTE SIM.

Williams said this will allow customers to enjoy even faster speeds using the company's 4G/LTE network.