Flow offers special e-education plans for students, teachers

FLOW Jamaica has extended its collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information with the launch of a suite of mobile plans and fixed offers in continued support of education and measures to keep Jamaicans connected and safe as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we navigate this time together, we remain committed to supporting our nation's e-learning efforts and ensuring that our students and teachers can stay connected while keeping safe. These plans are specifically designed to provide even more affordable options for students and teachers to access the various critical online learning platforms required during this time,” said Stephen Price, Flow's country manager.

At the primary and secondary levels, the new $500 14-day mobile plan offers 500Mb data, an allocation of free voice minutes and unlimited access to 17 zero-rated websites specific for primary/secondary education. All teachers and tertiary level students get discounts of up to 20 per cent on existing plans that include unlimited calling and texting to any network, unlimited YouTube, unlimited social media, and an allocation of data for any use. They may also opt to subscribe to Flow's unlimited data plan. These specially discounted mobile plans range from $3,920 for a 30-day Unlimited plan to $1,900 for a 4GB 28-day plan and $1,500 for a 2GB 28-day plan, Flow said in a release.

“Education is a right and we have taken the necessary steps with our Flow Study platform, our virtual classroom partnership and now these plans to provide access to the tools necessary for continuing studies. We've also rolled out more affordable fixed connectivity options to support our teachers and tertiary students,” Price said.

Educators and tertiary level students who subscribe, said Flow, will also benefit from a discounted fixed broadband offer which includes one-month free service and a 30 per cent discount for the following three months. Additionally, teachers who are existing customers can get a free upgrade on their service. Flow is also offering a 25 per cent discount on its Triple Play Bundles which include broadband, cable TV and landline.

“With these plans, teachers have a greater opportunity to utilise the numerous online educational platforms for their own learning and development in addition to that of their students,” said Flow.

The company said its latest initiatives come on the heels of its partnership with One on One and the education ministry to expand learning options, providing zero-rated data access to a learning management system.

The company has also made its study platform available, free of cost, to all students regardless of network. Students preparing for PEP, CSEC & CAPE can access live and on-demand tuition for their subjects, online via www.flowstudy.co, the MyFlow app which can be downloaded from the Apple or Google Play stores or via Video OnDemand on Flow's cable TV platform.