Flow says thousands using its virtual stores

FLOW Jamaica says thousands of people have embraced doing business digitally as they connect with the company's virtual stores.

“Since launching in March [we have] delivered products and services to more than 16,000 Jamaicans via [our] virtual stores as the company supports the nation's social distancing measures to keep its citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Flow said.

According to country manager Stephen Price: “Our products and services are essential to helping the Government, medical facilities, and a variety of critical institutions operate during this challenging time. We are also fully aware that Jamaicans need to be connected and want ease and convenience as they adjust to this new normal. With our virtual stores, our customers not only access the same products and services they would get in-store but connect with us from the comfort of their home, office or while on the go.”

Flow customer Racquel Harvey said she was grateful for the prompt service she received. “I think it is a very good idea and Flow should maintain the service even after the COVID-19 situation clears,” a Flow release quoted Harvey. “I have been bragging and boasting to my friends about the really great service I received. It beats the lines I face when I use the physical stores,” Harvey added.

Similar sentiments were also echoed by Rahgiemi Burrell, who was happy with the service he received from his virtual store transaction. “I selected the essential package for homework and home entertainment, and I have to tell you, the service, using WhatsApp, was really quick,” Burrell said.

The virtual stores are being operated across 19 locations and may be contacted via WhatsApp or e-mail. To date, most of the requests are received via WhatsApp while the company's Fairview store in Montego Bay leads in the number of overall customer engagements.

Flow said it has also launched roving stores which take the products and services to various communities, again minimising the need for Jamaicans to leave home.

“Senior citizens are encouraged to contact the company via the virtual stores and, where possible, the company will deliver to them. Both the virtual and roving stores operate along with the physical stores,” said Flow.