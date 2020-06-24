Flow supports youth productivity

TELECOMMUNICATIONS provider Flow Jamaica is helping to promote productivity among the country's youth by supporting the Consumers Intervention of Jamaica Backyard Gardening Competition.

The move, said a company release, is in keeping with its focus on maintaining a healthy environment and support for the national 'Eat What We Grow, Grow What We Eat' campaign.

According to Stephen Price, Flow's country manager, “The current [novel coronavirus] pandemic has provided many opportunities for persons to develop and hone their skill sets and demonstrate their creativity and resourcefulness in several areas. We are happy to support this project which engages the country's youth in an activity that not only allows for greater appreciation of the environment, but also promotes local production and healthy eating habits.”

The five-month long backyard gardening competition, aimed at promoting self-reliance, healthier diets, and national food security, opened on June 1. Beginners as well as seasoned gardeners across all age groups will be able to make their submissions to the competition, which will focus primarily on the urban areas in its first staging.

Participants will be judged in five categories: Back Yard Garden (in the ground); Container Garden; Youth Garden; and Garden Photo. Submissions are to be made online via a Facebook link, and the winners will be announced on World Food Day – October 16.

Michael Diamond, president of Consumers Intervention of Jamaica said the decision to partner with Flow for the competition was motivated by the support the telecommunications firm provided to students and educators during the pandemic.

“The company's response to the online needs of students and teachers was truly remarkable, and we thought it would be a good idea to further extend that partnership. We want consumers to have healthier diets and generally keep healthy, and we believe the competition is one way to achieve this objective,” he stated.

Consumers Intervention Jamaica is a non-profit, non-governmental organisation which was established to safeguard buyers of goods and services and the public against unfair practices in the marketplace.