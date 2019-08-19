Flowers for Garvey

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen placed a bouquet of flowers onto the shrine of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey in commemoration, on Saturday, of the 132nd anniversary of Garvey's birth, at National Heroes Park in Kingston. Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams paid a similar tribute on behalf of Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Garvey headlines the list of Jamiaca's national heroes as the first person on whom the honour was bestowed. (Photo: JIS)

