Food delivery company profits from COVID-19

While several companies are closing their doors amid the arrival of COVID-19 on the island's shores, there are increasing opportunities for at least one food delivery company.

Chief Executive Officer Victor Clemetson, 28, and Chief Operating Officer Javed Cameron, 29, are the head of Cutdiline, a company that has been bridging the gap between restaurateurs and consumers over the last six years.

Through its website and mobile application, consumers can access menus from a variety of restaurants in the Corporate Area.

Cameron and Clemetson told the Jamaica Observer that the third-party online and mobile food ordering and delivery platform has seen an increase in clientele since the first confirmed COVID-19 patient was announced a week and a half ago.

Noting that other entities outside of the food industry had sought their assistance, Clementson said: “In addition to restaurants reaching out to us, hardwares, pharmacies, grocery stores, persons who normally have heavy traffic in their stores and have seen the numbers plummet, they are reaching out to us to help them to expand their reach and increase virtually, along with the digital presence as well, and that is where we come in. Delivery double since the crisis.”

The St Mary native added: “Initially our clientele was restaurants only, the middle class. University students, young professionals, and now the older generation are getting to understand how to use our platform.”

Last Monday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness ordered that as of March 18, all bars, nightclubs and other areas of entertainment should be closed, to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Besides the restrictions on social gatherings, and the fact that many restaurants in the Corporate Area have bar components, the St Mary natives said all is not lost for owners.

“A number of restaurants have closed already because they deemed it unnecessary to just operate during the crisis… we can keep you in the block, we can keep the books balanced by being a virtual space providing the service for your customers. It is just that they can't visit your physical space but they still have access to your menu, they still have access to your deals, same quality food you are just not in the physical space,” Clemetson stated.

“We are here for the restaurants that have chosen to remain open and protect their staff. We are here for the delivery. We have met with five restaurants yesterday. We have a meeting this afternoon and more meetings scheduled as well,” Clemetson stated.

At the same time, Clemetson said in light of COVID-19 Cutdiline has waived its service charge for restaurants.

Noting that the company was more than just a delivery entity, the innovators told the Observer that they provide strategic support to their clients as well.

“We assist restaurants with marketing ideas, we have several strategies that we deploy to assist these restaurants through text messages, e-mails, digital and social media along with the traditional mediums,” the CEO continued.

Notwithstanding, his employee's safety and the spread of COVID-19, he said his bearers have been complying with the advisory of the Ministry of Health & Wellness.

Due to its growing clientele, the innovative company that currently employs 20 full-time and 10 part-time workers is also hiring.