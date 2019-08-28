For 45 years of ministry
Members of the Church of God Faith Assemblies (Faith Temple) gathered at Hotel Four Seasons in Kingston to honour their former pastor, Pauline Stephenson, who has spent the last 45 years in ministry, at a long-service award dinner. Pastor Stephenson's family members, as well as well-wishers, also attended the shindig, which saw people pay glowing tributes to the pastor — who is also a former principal of St Aloysius Primary School — to show their appreciation. Jamaica Observer Photographer Norman Thomas was on hand to capture the evening's proceedings.
