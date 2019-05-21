For a worthy cause

Financial advisor, Sagicor Life, Half- Way-Tree Branch, Kristy Davis-Shakes (left) hands over a symbolic cheque valued at $250,000 to president of the United Nations Women’s Guild (UNWG), Jamaica, Una McPherson (second right), at the UNWG fund-raising brunch at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston, recently. The money will be used to support students in need of financial assistance. Also photographed are vice-president of the UNWG, Elizabeth Crawford Persaud (second left), and UNWG member Edith Smith.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT