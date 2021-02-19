PHOTO: For our students

The Victoria Mutual (VM) Foundation this week donated non-perishable items, valued at $100,000, to the St Jude's Primary School. The school, in association with the Parent Teacher's Association, hosted a food drive to provide necessary items to their most needy students. The items will benefit approximately 300 students who have been impacted by the absence of Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) meals and the free breakfast programme along with job losses suffered by their parents and guardians due to fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Here Regina Owen (left), programme administrator, VM Foundation, presents items to Susanna Ainsworth (centre), principal of St Jude's Primary School. Looking on is Tamara McDermott, procurement officer — VM Group.