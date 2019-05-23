Photo: For our workers

Labour and Social Security Minister Shahine Robinson (right) hangs a wreath on the Aggie Bernard Workers' Monument in downtown Kingston during the National

Workers' Week/Labour Day wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday. At left is custos of Kingston Steadman Fuller. The ceremony is held in tribute to Jamaican workers who

participated in the 1938 Labour Riots, which led to improved conditions for today's workers. Workers' Week runs from May 19 to 23 and is being observed under the

theme 'Yes to Decent Work, No to Child Labour'. Thursday, May 23 is celebrated as Labour Day. (Photo: JIS)

