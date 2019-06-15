PHOTO: For road safety
Caribbean Cement Company Ltd has followed through on its commitment to increase the number of breathalysers donated to the Road Safety Unit to 14. This follows the donation in January of five breathalysers to the unit, which is part of the Ministry of Transport and Works. The breathalysers are used as part of the unit's prevention activities, which sometimes includes visiting entertainment events/venues at night where alcohol is consumed. This donation comes as Jamaica observes National Road Safety Month. Here, Kenute Hare (centre), director of the Road Safety Unit, looks at the instruction manual for the Alco Blow breathalyzer unit. Looking on are Marchel Burrel (left), health and safety manager at Carib Cement, and Jorge Herrera, also of Carib Cement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy