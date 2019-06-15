PHOTO: For road safety

Caribbean Cement Company Ltd has followed through on its commitment to increase the number of breathalysers donated to the Road Safety Unit to 14. This follows the donation in January of five breathalysers to the unit, which is part of the Ministry of Transport and Works. The breathalysers are used as part of the unit's prevention activities, which sometimes includes visiting entertainment events/venues at night where alcohol is consumed. This donation comes as Jamaica observes National Road Safety Month. Here, Kenute Hare (centre), director of the Road Safety Unit, looks at the instruction manual for the Alco Blow breathalyzer unit. Looking on are Marchel Burrel (left), health and safety manager at Carib Cement, and Jorge Herrera, also of Carib Cement.