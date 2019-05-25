PHOTO: For the children

Minister of state in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge (left); Early Childhood Commission (ECC) development officer Simone Kelly (second left); and EEC inspector Melissa Meghoo wash toys used as learning aides at Gregory Park Basic School in St Catherine during Labour Day activities on Thursday.

