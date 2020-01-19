Photo: FOR THE CHILDREN

Nadeen Waugh (right), director of Jamaica National Children’s Home, expresses her gratitude for the donation made by Salada Foods Jamaica with a warm hug for Dianna Blake Bennett (centre), general manager of Salada Foods, last Thursday at Jamaica National Children’s Home. Sharing in the moment is Tamii Brown, commercial and corporate affairs manager at Salada Foods Jamaica.

