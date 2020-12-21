For the elderly

Senior Superintendent of Police Micheal Phipps, commanding officer for the Kingston Western Police Division, and Woman District Constable Michelle Daley, who is assigned to the Denham Town Police Station, present 100-year-old Violet Davis, a rersident of Love Street in Jones Town, with a bag of groceries courtesy of Mayberry Investments Ltd, on Friday. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

