Form Cabinet based on country's needs, Walker urges PM

Former Director of Elections Danville Walker is urging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to form a Cabinet based on the country's needs and appoint portfolios to more of the Government's young, bright legislators with the aim of eliminating incompetence and inefficiency in the public service which, he insists, would put an end to corruption.

Walker, who was also managing director of this newspaper for seven years and is now in charge of the Government's social housing programme, made the suggestion in a column published on Page 15 of today's Jamaica Observer.

“We always have a discussion about the size of the Cabinet, as if a small Cabinet is efficient and somehow intrinsically frugal,” Walker stated. “I would like to see a Cabinet that represents the size of the task in front of us.”

Arguing that Cabinet salaries are minuscule compared to the value and impact that the executive will have on the lives of Jamaicans, Walker said many of the younger parliamentarians are more equipped and qualified than their older colleagues, however they “need to be given the opportunities to get the experience they require to rise to their full potential”.

Said Walker: “Most ministries have scores of agencies and organisations outside of their own departments reporting to the permanent secretary or the minister. We hopefully can stop fooling ourselves into thinking that they alone can properly supervise them. Yes, reports are written periodically and if you get those in on time you get your little badge of performance and avoid the public cussing, as if that will convert Jamaica to Singapore.

“Let us now see ministers of state and parliamentary secretaries appointed and move them around after a couple of years so they can see different agencies at work and learn what we need to fix in the public sector so that it becomes the engine of growth facilitation we need it to be.”

He said far greater problems than corruption in the public and private sectors are incompetence and inefficiency.

“Cut bureaucracy and a lot of corruption will be gone,” he said. “Transparency and efficiency are the killers of corruption. Competent managers and public sector bosses will fix the inefficiencies; transparency can be mandated. The International Monetary Fund mandated that all waivers must be published — that killed almost all of them. Proper compensation and performance-based contract renewals will allow us to recruit people from the private sector to work in the public sector. Start with the elected leaders,” he argued.

He said further that anyone who advocates that the country continues to underpay its elected officials does not mean Jamaica any good.

“We can't play with the B team. Jamaica is Jamaica's largest business and we need the best and the brightest in national security, health, education, agriculture, and commerce, as well as every other ministry,” he argued.

“We have many young, new parliamentarians and I hope their youth and education are not held against them,” Walker said, adding that the general election mandate given to Holness should embolden him to strike out and shake things up.

“I hope we charge up these young soldiers that the PM has put in these seats, empower them and give them the mission to stamp out red tape, reform these departments and tear down the mistrust between the public and private sectors. We don't want arrogance, but we also don't want timidity and equivocation till we take forever to make a decision because we are trying not to offend anyone.

“You will be labelled arrogant by most who don't get their way. You have a mandate for a reason. Political capital is not a trophy to sit on a shelf, it is to be used, but used wisely,” said Walker.