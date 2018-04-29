Former BBC journalist tells how to handle interviews

LAST year when doctors diagnosed Evadney Campbell with breast cancer, her immediate thought was death. But this was not God's plan for the Jamaican-born veteran BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation) broadcast journalist.

It was her diagnosis that pushed her to pen a book, something she told the Jamaica Observer that she has been wanting to do for some time now. Her illness was diagnosed early. However, because of the type of breast cancer, her oncologist recommended that she do chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

It was a rough and unexpected moment in her life, but she had a strong support system.

“I moved from Glasgow, which was where I grew up. Living in London, apart from my daughter and my cousin, I didn't have any close family there. What that meant for me was it showed who my friends were. It showed me how much of a support network that I had from people that if you'd asked me from before I was diagnosed, whether they were close friends, I would have said no they weren't,” she said.

“Yet it got to the point where I literally had a schedule where people would be calling me and say 'okay, I'll take you to the hospital, put me in for this date'. The treatment (chemotherapy) lasted four to six hours and people would sit there with me.”

There were days when she had no energy and could not do anything. But the go-getter would not allow her illness to keep her down. She fought her feelings and during the unfortunate months she wrote her book, How to Carry out Media Interviews: An Expert Guide to Mastering TV, Radio and Online Interviews.

“Writing the book took my mind off the treatment. I was very fortunate that my breast cancer was diagnosed really early. But I still had to go through three months of chemotherapy followed by eight weeks of radiotherapy. I was at home a lot. I couldn't physically do a lot of work, so I filled my time by writing.”

During her 30 years in broadcast media and since starting her own public relations business, Shiloh PR in 2013, Campbell recognised that people were clueless on to how to prepare for a media house interview.

“It covers areas such as preparing you ahead of the interview. I wanted to demystify the process. Something as basic as when you turn up to a radio station or a television station what is going to happen. In the UK you'll be met by a producer, most people don't know that,” she said.

The target audience for her book includes small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs and anyone who is in communication and had interviews but didn't know the process.

“If you run a business, I don't want you wasting time worrying about what's happening when you go to that studio. I want you to focus on what your message is. Have three messages that you want to deliver.”

Campbell's guide does exactly this as it explains; what to expect in radio, TV, Skype and phone interviews, how to get the media interested in interviewing you and how to dress, among other things.

These interview tips were ideally put together in a concise yet effective manner. It is travel-friendly, so readers can easily refer to it while waiting to be interviewed.

“I deliberately made it small because I wanted it to be a guide book, that people would pick up and if they had an interview they could literally pick it up and go and do it. I didn't want it to be a book that somebody bought, looked at it and then put it on the bookshelf because it's too cumbersome. I wanted it to be user-friendly.”

Campbell has received positive feedback about her book and even met unexpected audience in the form of journalism students. This is the beginning of a “How to…” media series. The official launch of the book is in a few months, and it will soon be available via Amazon and Barnes & Nobles. However, copies can be purchased on her company website www.shilohpr.com/shop.

Here is an excerpt from How to Carry out Media Interviews: An Expert Guide to Mastering TV, Radio and Online Interviews

“Think carefully about the clothes you wear. As a woman, when you are sitting down, you do not want to be worried about whether you are showing more than you are comfortable with. As a man, the television studio is extremely hot; you do not want unsightly sweat patches on your shirt.”

