Former Missionary Church head Peter Spencer dies

REV Peter Spencer, former president of the Missionary Church Association in Jamaica (MCAJ), died at home on Sunday, February 2, after a brief illness. He was 80.

The MCAJ, in a release, said Spencer, who was widely regarded as a senior statesman of the Jamaican church community, had given more than 50 years of service both to the MCAJ and the wider Christian community.

He served as:

• pastor of First Missionary Church in Kingston;

• president of the Jamaica Association of Evangelicals (now Jamaica Evangelical Alliance);

• executive member of the Evangelical Association of the Caribbean;

• chairman of the board of Regent College of the Caribbean;

• chairman of the Kingston Keswick Council;

• chairman of the Jamaica Theological Seminary; and

• a member of the Executive Council of National Evangelistic Crusades.

Rev Spencer is survived by his widow Cecelia, also known as Madge; daughter Laurie-Ann; son Gregg; daughter-in-law Sandra; two grandchildren; sisters Valarie and June; brother Clive; sister-in-law Thyra; brother-in-law Claude; nieces and nephews.