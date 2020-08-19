Former MPs back Gordon Webley

THE People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Andrew East Rural Joan Gordon Webley says she and her team will be “taking it to them” at the polls on September 3.

Speaking at the Gordon Town community centre yesterday, the former two-time Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) maintained that she is confident in her victory over JLP candidate Juliet Holness, who won the seat in the 2016 General Election.

“My constituents know that I have them at my heart, I'm at the centre of everything they do. Wherever they are, I feel their pain. I am, too, a resident of this community, so I'm extremely happy to be serving them. I am extremely confident; my supporters and East Rural [have] made me feel confident, both from the PNP and the JLP,” Gordon Webley said.

Former MP Damion Crawford, who along with another former MP, Oliver Clue, supported Gordon Webley through the nomination process yesterday, stressed that she is committed to the people of St Andrew East Rural.

“She was denied the opportunity to prove that she could serve two more terms, and this will be another opportunity. That continuous wish to serve is proof that she loves the people from East Rural St Andrew,” Crawford stated.

Gordon Webley lost the 1989 race on a JLP ticket to the PNP's EGG Barrett, after winning in 1980 and retaining the seat in an uncontested election 1983.

“They know that I am a woman to my word. I don't go out and make blind promises. I am confident that they will see that no one else has come ahead of me and done more than I have done in the past, and I am capable and able to do much more now, having learnt from the past,” she told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview.

Clue said Gordon Webley is the candidate for the job. He said Holness has failed to unite the people of the constituency.

“There's is no doubt that she [Gordon Webley] will be the next Member of Parliament,” he said.

