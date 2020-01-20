Former OUR boss J Paul Morgan dies
PEOPLE'S National Party's spokesman on science, technology and information Julian Robinson has expressed regret at the passing yesterday of J Paul Morgan, a founding member of the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR), and who served in the capacity of deputy director general of the organisation before ascending to the rank of director general.
Morgan has over 40 years of experience in utilities, engineering, utility regulation management and consulting, and played a pivotal role in the development of the regulatory environment in the telecoms industry in Jamaica during the tumultuous period of liberalisation and setting operating standards between Cable & Wireless Jamaica and Digicel.
Morgan served in various capacities within the public sector, including in executive roles at Jamaica Public Service Company, and National Water Commission.
“Mr Morgan was the epitome of a public servant of high repute, and Jamaica, the Caribbean, and the international community have benefited tremendously from his expertise as a professional engineer and regulatory affairs expert,” said Robinson.
“On behalf of the People's National Party, I would like to express condolences to his wife Janice and children at this time of grief,” Robinson said.
