Former Sunshine Girl Nadine Ffrench now H&W distributor in Florida

When Nadine Ffrench, the former Sunshine Girls defender/goalkeeper, left Jamaica to take up a basketball scholarship at Mercy College in New York in 2004, the main thing on her mind was to complete her studies and return to her family in Jamaica.

Sixteen years later, it is obvious that having achieved some of her sports goals in the US, including promoting her natural game, netball, in both New York and Florida, she has also found her footing in business, as an executive distributor of health, wellness, hygiene and beauty products on the east coast.

Since moving to Florida, she has become involved in playing and coaching netball, and has now moved up to the vice-presidency of the Florida Netball Association. But, even more important to her welfare, she has became so intimately involved with the health/wellness products, after testing a medication for a knee injury she developed in Jamaica years ago.

The medication drew her to distributor US firm Total Life Changes (TLC) Distribution, pulled her into joining the company as a distributor of its health and wellness products and giving her a chance to actually start her own distribution network.

“At first, I just enjoyed using them, especially the cannabis-based infuse cream which alleviates my old injury. But, I fell in love with the natural raw products and started spreading the word until, eventually, I took on the challenge of becoming a distributor for TLC,” she explained.

TLC is a fast-growing distribution company created by former Ford employee Jack Fallon, to distribute health and wellness products – including: the liquid multivitamin NutraBurst; the energy supplement NRG; and the Iaso detox Tea with Full-Spectrum Hemp – across the United States.

Over the past few years his company ballooned into a huge distribution network using a unique sales strategy, which allows users to set up their own home distribution base with starter kits as low as US$200.

Ffrench also fell for Fallon's sales ideas which transcend the typical network marketing model.

He maintains that: “How you do anything is how you do everything. The key to growth is believing a better you is always waiting at the other end of a challenge; do the hard work and get things done.”

Since joining the team in April, Ffrench has moved up the ladder from distributor to executive director to her new role as regional director covering the south eastern tip of the USA, including the state of Virginia.

But, she said she is not going to stop there, because she really wants to set up a worldwide distribution team to spread the products she handles around the world, as a global ambassador for TLC and as the head of her own company, FFrench Connection, with which she aims to add distribution of sportswear and products soon.

“I would love to create a worldwide team, where I have people living in different countries as members of my team, or my organisation, promoting and doing business, sharing these awesome products and helping more people to become a better version of themselves, physically, emotionally and financially,” she pointed out.

“To be honest, I really would love to see more of my athlete friends, present and past, become supportive of each other this way. This journey started out more in terms of helping me physically, then I fell in love with the products within the first two weeks and started educating myself about distributing them,” she stated.

Ffrench recalled how, as the child of a humble and hard-working Jamaican family, she started playing netball at prep school school level, at Mavisville Preparatory in eastern Kingston around age 10 in 1990.

She played an important role in Mavisville's domination of the game, while she was at school and was among the leading schoolgirl netballers of the 1990s.

“We won prep school competitions throughout the years under one of my idols and coach, Pamela McLaughlin Ricketts. Then I played for The Queen's School and later for GC Foster College,” she recalled..

Her big break came when she made the Jamaica Under-21 team and then was called to the senior team at age 16 as a defender and goalkeeper, joining some of Jamaica's best known netballers of the period, including Oberon Pitterson, who also coached the Sunshine Girls; former Captain Connie Francis, Georgia Gordon, Sasher Gaye Henry, Simone Forbes, Elaine Davis, Georgia Gordon, among others.

She also represented her home town, Rollington Town, and the Jamalco team from Clarendon in local competitions.

Ffrench suffered a bad knee injury in 2000, but went back into training around 2001/2002 while teaching and coaching at Mona High School.

She helped the Sunshine Girls either win or playing competitively against countries like New Zealand, England and Australia, as well as winning bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2002 and the World Championships in 2003, until 2004 when she took up the basketball scholarship in New York.