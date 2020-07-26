FosRich, FCJ Clarendon project set to generate 250 jobs

Member of Parliament for Clarendon South East Pearnel Charles Jr has welcomed FosRich Company Limited, in partnership with the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ), to the constituency where they are set to redevelop the now shut down free zone into a state-of-the-art industrial complex.

FosRich is the first company to invest in the space with a long-term contract that will see the employment of approximately 250 people for the construction and operation of the FCJ Hayes Free Zone.

This redevelopment follows the shutdown of the free zone which was first established by former Prime Minister Hugh Lawson Shearer. At the official handing over ceremony last week, Member of Parliament Charles Jr asserted that “this strategic partnership will boost our local industry and provide economic independence and employment opportunities for residents of South East Clarendon.

“We intend to forge partnerships to adequately upskill and prepare residents for the job opportunities in manufacturing and operation of the industrial complex. Together we will build a better Jamaica.”

CEO of FosRich and Hayes native Cecil Foster said the first phase of the development should begin within the next few months with electrical repair and PVC manufacturing and distribution. The second phase will begin shortly after.

“This is an excellent example of sustainable, meaningful and revolutionary economic development for the community and definitely the entire country,” noted FCJ Chairman Lyttleton Shirley.