FosRich, FCJ Clarendon project set to generate 250 jobs
Member of Parliament for Clarendon South East Pearnel Charles Jr has welcomed FosRich Company Limited, in partnership with the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ), to the constituency where they are set to redevelop the now shut down free zone into a state-of-the-art industrial complex.
FosRich is the first company to invest in the space with a long-term contract that will see the employment of approximately 250 people for the construction and operation of the FCJ Hayes Free Zone.
This redevelopment follows the shutdown of the free zone which was first established by former Prime Minister Hugh Lawson Shearer. At the official handing over ceremony last week, Member of Parliament Charles Jr asserted that “this strategic partnership will boost our local industry and provide economic independence and employment opportunities for residents of South East Clarendon.
“We intend to forge partnerships to adequately upskill and prepare residents for the job opportunities in manufacturing and operation of the industrial complex. Together we will build a better Jamaica.”
CEO of FosRich and Hayes native Cecil Foster said the first phase of the development should begin within the next few months with electrical repair and PVC manufacturing and distribution. The second phase will begin shortly after.
“This is an excellent example of sustainable, meaningful and revolutionary economic development for the community and definitely the entire country,” noted FCJ Chairman Lyttleton Shirley.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy