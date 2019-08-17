Foundation gets support

Ruth Jankee (left), executive director, Rose Town Foundation for the Built Environment, and Janene Wright, brand and sponsorship manager, JP Tropical Foods, are all smiles as they pose with children from the Rose Town community after Jamaica Producers Group, through its JP St Mary's brand, donated funds to the foundation to assist with administrative and operational costs. (Photo: Karl McLarty)

