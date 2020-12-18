Foundation hands over tablets, food and PPE worth $2.1 m

FOR 11-year-old Jordanne Groves a gift of a tablet from the RuJohn Foundation means that she and her younger sister will no longer have to engage in petty sibling squabbles.

“...It will help me stop fighting my sister as she thinks everything I have is hers. We have to share devices [but] we are now independent of each other,” said Groves, a student of Ananda Marga Kinder-Prep School, following Wednesday's handover of $2.1-million worth of food packages, tablets and personal protective equipment to eight schools by the RuJohn Foundation.

Groves added: “It will also help expand my vocabulary, help me learn new words and meanings and it will help me learn to spell.”

Another student, Nazir Walker, said the tablet will now help to ease the stress of online learning and also help other family members who have been struggling.

“I feel very happy [and] I feel nervous at the same time. I am very grateful for this. It will help me to research things I do not know as yet. It will also help my sister, mother and other persons in my family,” Walker said.

Elvera Gordon, principal at Franklyn Town Basic School said the handover means a lot to her, as she thought philanthropic organisations had forgot about the school.

“We saw handouts being made and we were wondering how we don't hear anything about our little basic school. We have children there that needed something, so we appreciate this very much,” Gordon said.

The RuJohn Foundation was started in 2003 by Andrew and Christina Batchelor and assists students through the giving of scholarships and resources necessary for their ease of learning in school.

Both philanthropists, Andrew, a Kingston College old boy, more popularly known as King Batch through his comedian/actor career, through the Foundation, hosts a yearly summer camp and workshop to help invest in the social and civic skills of the benefactors.

The beneficiaries are Mount Peto Primary School in Hanover; Ananda Marga Kinder-Prep School in Kingston; Operation Restoration, a community-based project for continuing adult education in Kingston; Franklyn Town Basic School in Kingston; Copper Basic School in Kingston; New Day Prep School in Montego Bay; Unity Primary School in Westmoreland; and Trench Town Primary School in Kingston.

Joel Nomdarkham, lead volunteer and benefactor of the foundation, said that to date more than 30 individuals have benefited from scholarships.

He said, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual summer camp was cancelled, but through creative means of funding the handover yesterday was made possible.

“We participated in Facebook Giving Tuesday. It's a social media awareness campaign that helps organisations to raise funds. On Giving Tuesday we raised just over US$4,000 just through Facebook and people giving and contributing. We have a network of contributors, so we sent out feeders and e-mails to persons who generally volunteer to chip in and hence we were able to purchase the items,” Nomdarkham said.

In addition to the food packages, the schools received 4,500 masks, 50 tablets, thermometers, food items and books.

Nomdarkham said while 300 gift packages is merely a drop in the bucket, it's been an unprecedented year and as such the donations will go a far way.

“We have used the time and season to look how best it is we can help somebody. We see where a lot of students are getting tablets and technological devices. I want to encourage everyone to get on the train and help your brothers and sisters. It's been a very difficult year, but we still try to see if we can help,” Nomdarkham said.

He added: “It's Christmas and it's a hard time for families. This isn't something we generally do as we try to stick to education and student development but we had to switch up the gear a little because of COVID-19, hence these 300 care packages to distribute. I hope everybody uses the time to look into how blessed they are and if they can look at how blessed they are and look into how they can make a blessing to somebody else.

“It takes small movements and some initiatives to reflect on how you give back. You don't need to draw crowd all the time. If you can assemble a small group and do something it makes a difference.”