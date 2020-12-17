Foundation spreads Christmas cheer

CHILDREN and the elderly living in St Andrew communities that have been most impacted by the novel coronavirus pandemic were the recipients of Christmas cheer yesterday courtesy of the Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Foundation.

At St Benedict's Primary School in Bull Bay, where several communities faced the brunt of tropical storms Zeta and Eta in October, some semblance of joy and excitement was brought back to scores of children who received gift bags loaded with toys.

Parents who accompanied the little ones were also grateful for the food and sanitary items donated to help meet some of their needs during the festive season.

“We're going around this Christmas to different communities that are in need, to try and bring a little joy to them, especially during this COVID pandemic,” chairman of the Progressive Grocers of Jamaica Foundation, Craig Chin, told the Jamaica Observer.

Chin said that the islandwide initiative is an extension of the foundation's food drive, which started in April at the onset of the pandemic. Since then, approximately 30 communities have benefited from donations, which are targeted at the most vulnerable.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we realised that a lot of people needed help. So we did a drive in the beginning, where we donated a lot of basic food and sanitary items, to help out people who needed it,” Chin added.

Donations of canned food, bottled water, and sanitary items were distributed through four local charities operating across the island. This time around, donations included toys for children in vulnerable communities. Elderly shut-ins were also targeted in the latest round of donations.

“Elderly persons who are shut-ins, who would normally be able to go to the market or supermarket, can't do that now because of the COVID restrictions. So we are trying to help by donating as many care packages as possible,” said Chin.