Four arrested on gun charges on weekend

FOUR men were arrested on the weekend on criminal charges, in separate incidents in St Catherine, St James, and Westmoreland.

The police say two men were charged on Saturday with offences resulting from separate incidents of assault in Westmoreland and St James.

They are 23-year-old Devar Mullings, delivery man of Mint Road district in Grange Hill, Westmoreland, and 22-year-old Junior Richard otherwise called Chin, labourer of Peace View in Albion, St James.

Mullings was charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm, while Richard was charged with assault at common law with use of a firearm.

Reports are that the men each had disputes with persons in their communities during which they pulled firearms and threatened them. A report was made to the police and the men were arrested and charged.

In the two other incidents in St Catherine, the police charged 29-year-old bar operator Brian Deans, and 36-year-old mason Oneil Aughle, both of Deeside in Linstead, with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm after they were nabbed following an incident in Rosemount district in Linstead, St Catherine, on Wednesday, April 15.

Reports from the Linstead police are that about 2:15 pm, four armed men travelling in a Mitsubishi Attrage held up and robbed a man of his motor car.

A team of officers who witnessed the incident pursued and intercepted the vehicle in which Deans and Aughle were found aboard.