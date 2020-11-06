Four die in Guatemala landslides caused by Eta
GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AFP) — At least four people, including two children, died in landslides as Tropical Depression Eta powered through Guatemala after wreaking devastation in parts of neighbouring Central American countries, officials said yesterday.
The deaths brought the toll in Central America to eight after Eta tore into northern Nicaragua as a category four hurricane on Tuesday, causing mudslides that killed two miners, as well as two young girls in neighbouring Honduras.
The children in Guatemala, aged two and 11, died in the village of Los Triagles, in the country's northern Quiche department, when a landslide swept away their family dwelling, said David de Leon of the Disaster Reduction Coordinating Committee (CONRED).
Another person died in a village in the same region, where two other people are reported missing.
The fourth victim died in Chinaulta, just north of Guatemala City.
Eta devastated coastal areas of northern Nicaragua before weakening to a tropical depression by Wednesday as it pushed north through Honduras, Guatemala and Costa Rica.
However, the US National Hurricane Center continued to warn of “life-threatening flash flooding” over portions of Central America.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy