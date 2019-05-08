Four get Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards Scholarship

Jamaica Observer Managing Director Julian Rogers (left) and Table Talk Food Awards conceptualiser Novia McDondald-Whyte (right) celebrate yesterday with the 2019 Table Talk Food Awards scholarship awardees (from second left) Venice McFarquhar, Ilsaya Kerr, Kaleisha Thompson, and Johansen Gordon, who are all University of Technology, Jamaica students. A feature of the scholarship programme is automatic placement as part of the work team for the annual awards at Devon House, scheduled for May 30, 2019. As an added incentive to the stipend received for working at the event, students will be able to earn course credits towards the successful completion of their degree programme. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

