Four groups get funding for projects empowering women
RISE Life Management Services, through its European Union-funded Civil Society Boost Initiative (CSBI) project, provided sub-grants totalling $10.5 million to four local civil society organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday.
The four CSOs were selected through a competitive call for proposals launched earlier this year which required responses regarding the empowerment of women amid the global pandemic.
Executive director of RISE, Sonita Morin Burrowes congratulated the agencies for their exciting projects and their commitment to empowering women through a menu of activities. She said the process was a very competitive one, and hailed the agencies for their thorough research and response to the many challenges facing women in society today.
The agencies — Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, Jamaica Family Planning Association, Girls to Women Foundation, and Mona Social Services — were all on hand for the handover ceremony and expressed their appreciation to both RISE and the EU for their continued support of local organisations and their work.
Head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Jamaica, Ricard Bardia Divins was pleased with the projects being funded and expressed the EU's continued support for the prevention of violence against women and girls. Divins used the opportunity to get a greater understanding of the organisations, their projects, and the challenges they are facing with the current global pandemic in delivering services to their target populations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy