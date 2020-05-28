Four houses damaged in Rum Lane fire

A fire yesterday morning damaged four houses in a settlement on Rum Lane in downtown Kingston, a day after a blaze destroyed a similar number of houses in a tenement on nearby Pink Lane.

Before firefighters could get to the scene of yesterday's blaze, residents worked together to douse the flames, passing water in buckets from a nearby pipe and using a garden hose attached to a pump, which they hoisted the roof of one of the buildings, to aid in their efforts.

OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY caught some of the action.