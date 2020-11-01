Four of St Ann's Bay hospital's finest retire

Somewhere it is written that retirement is when one stops living at work and starts working at living.

Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, last Wednesday, St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital's (SABRH) senior managers and a small group of staff gathered in person and virtually to bid farewell to four of their long-serving colleagues. After having worked for an astonishingly combined 85 years at the regional hospital, Scotford Clayton (14 years), Vincent Campbell (17 years), nurse Catherine Cunningham (21 years), and Ellen Saunders Hussey (33 years) joined the ranks of distinguished retired public servants.

Regional director of the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), Fabia M Lamm, who joined the proceedings via Zoom, offered the board of management's sincere appreciation to the retirees. She said that their unsullied devotion to providing excellent health care service to clients within NERHA's catchment is above and beyond the standard expectations of health care professionals, and she wished them well in their much-deserved retirement.

“During their tenure, our retirees exemplify the very best in humanity, compassion, and they embody the value and importance of public service,” noted chief executive officer of the hospital, Dennis Morgan.

Morgan said that it is their individual and collective passion for caring for others that make them incomparable and irreplaceable human beings and great public servants deserving of gratitude and perpetual respect.

Director of nursing services, Matron Marcia Lafayette, said that nurse Cunningham's passion for the well-being of patients is unmatched, “She is not only an inspiring public servant but is also a mentor for so many of her peers, especially newly minted nurses. Her presence was felt and will surely be missed on the wards and across the regional hospital,” Lafayette stated.

“Being here for so many years and growing together, despite our differences, I've always felt like I am part of a loving family. I will miss all of you, but I am sure those of you who are left behind will keep providing good quality health care to patients and their families who are depending on you to do nothing less,” nurse Cunningham responded.

Retiree Campbell said that he has been working since he was nine years old and that for the most part he enjoyed the experience. However, he said, “I am ready to relax and enjoy the time with my family, and occasionally drink some white rum and eat lots of pork.”

Saunders Hussey shared that very early on she knew the hospital was where she wanted to end her career. “Now that I have reached that milestone, I simply want to rest my body and enjoy the fruits of my labour,” said Saunders Hussey.

Lurline Brady Duhaney, in an emotional tribute, said that she had silently prayed that Saunders Hussey's retirement documents would not come through, as it would mean she would be losing a mentor, confidante and calming voice in an often hectic department.

Senior medical officer, Dr Tanya Hamilton Johnson, in her tribute said, “If we are to be guided by these retirees' dedication to working at the hospital, then there should be no doubt in anyone's mind how successful they will be at “working at living”.