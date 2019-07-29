Four wounded, homes destroyed in propane gas tank explosion

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — An investigation has been launched following an incident on Saturday in which four people were injured and 18 houses destroyed when a propane gas tank exploded near the community of Sainte-Marie, to the west of here.

It's reported that the gas tank exploded in a house, triggering a violent fire that quickly spread to nearby homes.

The wounded included three children and an elderly person who suffered second degree burns.

The victims were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The blaze was brought under control by officials from the Municipal Committee of the Directorate of Civil Protection of the area and local firefighters.