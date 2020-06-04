Fourth political party applies for registration

A new political entity — Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP) — has applied to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) to be registered as Jamaica's fourth political party.

The Kingston-based entity, led by Gilbert Alexander Edwards, applied for registration on May 28, the ECJ said in a release yesterday.

The party, said the ECJ, is now provisionally registered, having fulfilled the requirements of the Seventh Schedule of the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act 2014.

The party's slogan is 'A prosperous Jamaica for all', and its identifying colours are grey, purple and lavender.

“The Electoral Commission is in the process of conducting investigations pertained the party's submissions and invites members of the public having probable cause, so to do, to register objections to the registration of the applicant party. Objections may be submitted up to 30 days from the date of the first publication of the notice in the Gazette or any local daily newspaper,” said the release.

Registered political parties are eligible to contest future elections and will have their finances monitored by the ECJ.

Presently, the nation's three registered political parties are the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), the People's National Party (PNP), and the United Independents' Congress, which was registered in 2019.