Freemasons donate to Cancer Society, Heart Foundation

Freemasons Association of Jamaica on Wednesday made a donation to the Jamaica Cancer Society and Heart Foundation in the amount of $1 million each. A small delegation of freemasons, led by Dwight Reece, district grand master of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, visited both organisations where he made the presentations after having discussions with the leadership. Both entities, as well as the National Children's Home and Wortley Home for Girls, are consistently supported by the freemasons.

