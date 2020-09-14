Frank discussion needed about work from home, says Roberts

POINTING out that work-from-home arrangements will likely be a long-term feature across the labour landscape, head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Institute Danny Roberts is calling for frank discussions between employees and their bosses, as well as legislative changes to reflect the new reality.

Roberts told the Jamaica Observer that while employers will have to find creative means to infuse flexible work arrangements — including working from home — workers also have an obligation to maintain productivity.“What it means is that employers, both in the public and private sector, should begin to look towards developing a comprehensive policy [for] working from home,” he said.

Roberts noted that work-from-home arrangements have increased globally over the last 10 years and that research shows that one out of every six jobs in countries like Jamaica can be done from home.

“There are questions such as how do you assure a worker that working from home doesn't put them at any greater disadvantage as against other persons [for] promotional advancements. So there may need to be some legislative changes to ensure that workers working from home are in no less of a favourable position than those working at the office,” argued Roberts.

He noted that employers have their own worries, such as the potential for a decline in productivity.“We have to appreciate that there are possible downsides to working from home. There is anecdotal evidence here in Jamaica but research evidence in developed countries — in China, for example, in the BPO (business process outsourcing) sector — show that there is a 13 per cent jump in productivity in persons working from home as against those who are at the office,” he said.

Roberts added that it is necessary to do a closer study of the implications of working from home to include an analysis of the sectors and jobs which are most suitable for that scenario.

“We have to discuss the flexible work arrangement policy and how to ensure that you balance the interest of both... you have to ensure that the standard of performance is as good as, if not better than, if you were at the office. It has to be framed within the context of a policy,” he argued.

The veteran trade unionists noted that some employers may still be driven by an element of control and physical monitoring, but that in the COVID-19 paradigm the focus should be on indicators such as clearly defined objectives, deliverables, and outcomes.“We are in a new environment and it requires new thinking,” he remarked.

In the meantime president, of the Human Resources Management Association of Jamaica (HRMAJ) Lois Walters said while some employers have implemented work-from-home arrangements, others are still trying to devise a plan.

“Some are still trying to figure their way out. Not all jobs can be done from home. And, also because it is long term, organisations now have to take a look at how they operate,” she explained. “Some of them haven't completed their business process review, so that affects whether or not persons can work from home, because for some jobs, unless you're clear on what the output is you can't just be at home.”

Walters said another issue is that some people may need permission to convert their residence into a workspace. “Having your house as a workplace can be dangerous, there could be problems,” she warned.

Notwithstanding the challenges, Walters said, COVID-19 realities have proven that working from home is one of the new normals for Jamaica.

“When you talk to employees you find that some of them are scared, they would prefer to work from home, especially if they have to take public transportation. So where possible we need to look at the jobs where persons can work from home or at least look at staggering the hours,” the HRMAJ president said.