Fraud trial moves to Porus after Mandeville courthouse fire

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Retired mayor of Mandeville Brenda Ramsay and her former deputy, Councillor Ervin Facey, who are scheduled to return to the witness stand today in the multimillion-dollar Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud trial, will be cross-examined at the Porus courthouse after a predawn fire destroyed a section of the Manchester Parish Court here.

The two had already given evidence when the trial got under way in June, but have been recalled on the request of defence lawyers who are representing the eight individuals facing corruption charges on allegations of a conspiracy to defraud the municipality of public funds in excess of $400 million.

The accused are former employees of the corporation: Sanjay Elliott, deputy superintendent of road and works; David Harris, secretary manager and director of finance; and Kendale Roberts, works overseer. The co-accused are, Elliott's wife, Tasha Gay, his parents Edwardo and Myrtle Elliott, his employee Dwayne Sibblies; and a former employee of a commercial bank, Radcliffe McLean.

— Jonathan Morrison