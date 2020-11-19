Free health clinic for Sandals team members

Team members at Sandals Montego Bay received free medical services on Monday at a health clinic staged by the resort in association with Tourism Product Development Company Limited, Hospiten, Progressive Eye Care and Sagicor.

Services offered included HIV, blood pressure, blood sugar and eye testing, along with information on life and health insurance.

According to Assistant Learning and Development Manager Kimberly Martin, with the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, some team members had been unable to attend regular health facilities and as a result the resort decided to bring the health professionals to the hotel to facilitate their needs.

“It's our way of trying to make things as easy as possible to our valuable team members during this pandemic,” said Martin.

“The response was very positive and a high number of team members utilised the various services available in a controlled manner, allowing for protocols to be maintained,” added Martin.

General manager of Sandals Montego Bay Carl Beviere said that the health clinic was part of the hotel's continuing drive to assist team members during this very difficult period.

“Apart from helping with care packages, staging welcome breakfasts, awards and life skills seminars, managers here have an open-door policy, where team members are encouraged to share whatever concerns they may have,” said Beviere.

He also pointed to Sandals Resorts International staging its series of leadership workshops for managers at Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean recently.

“The workshops were aimed at gearing its cadre of managers to meet the rigours of the COVID-19-era workplace, focusing on not just the technical competence of its managers, but their mental fortitude as well,” Beviere noted.

Social media co-ordinator at Sandals Montego Bay Toni-Ann Solomon praised the resort for assisting the team members and said that the health fair was very timely and appreciated.

“It was very informative and the health professionals really took their time out to help us process the information in a simple way. The optical team was very thoughtful and made us feel very comfortable.”

“These are the type of efforts that make Sandals such a great company to work for, and we look forward to more such events in the future,” said Solomon.