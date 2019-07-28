Freemasons donate $2 million to National Children's Home

Two days after donating just over $2 million to the Jamaica Cancer Society, English freemasons presented a similar amount to the National Children's Home, one of the charities that constantly receives donations from masons.

Peter Lowndes, pro grand master of the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE); and Dwight Reece, the newly installed district grand master of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, made the presentation on Sunday, July 21 to National Children's Home Director Leroy Anderson who expressed appreciation for the assistance.

“Freemasons have been consistent in their support of this home,” Anderson said on accepting the UGLE cheque valued at £5,000 and two cheques totalling $1.2 million from the District Grand Lodge of Jamaica and the Cayman Island.

“By your interest and kind donations over the years you are basically telling us that we're not forgotten,” added Anderson, who has been serving the home for three decades.

As he stated at the Jamaica Cancer Society donation on July 19, Lowndes reiterated that the UGLE asks its districts what charities they favour in order to make the donations more worthwhile by matching the funds.

Jamaica's National Children's Home was opened in 1973 as a branch of Britain's National Children's Home and is one of Jamaica's premier providers of care and protection for children rescued from poverty, neglect, abandonment, and abuse. It also provides a loving, caring, and stable home to orphans as well as children with severe mental or physical disabilities whose parents are unable to provide proper care.

It is a non-governmental organisation owned and operated by the Jamaica Methodist Church, yet its governing board of directors retains strong links with all denominations as well as the Jamaican Government.