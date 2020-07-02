Freemasons donate to children's homes

A week after donating a total of $2 million to the Jamaica Cancer Society and the Heart Foundation of Jamaica, Freemasons Association of Jamaica on Monday presented $500,000 each to the National Children's Home and The Wortley Home for Girls. The presentations were made by Thomas Smith, deputy district grand master of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands; and Stephen Holland, district grand treasurer. all four entities have, for years, received financial support from the freemasons.

