From copy boy to journalism hall of famer; novice referee to highest world honour

Christopher Chaplin pens a tribute to his father, veteran journalist Ken Chaplin who died on July 30.

Journalist Ken Chaplin has finally put away his pen after a career spanning 70 years.

Ken, whose father died when he was just one year old, had to leave school to work in order to help support his mother. He joined the staff of the Jamaica Times newspaper at the age of 15 in 1945 as a part-time employee. He worked as a copy boy taking articles and news stories from the editor's desk to the linotype operators. He says he was exposed to journalism by reading everything on his way to the linotype room.

He later resumed his education at the Jamaica School of Commerce and London School of Journalism.

He started writing for the Jamaica Times in 1946 when he was 16 and was inducted in the Press Association of Jamaica Hall Fame in 2012.

Ken also had a long and distinguished service in three other fields: public service, sports and voluntary service.

He is author of the book, The Happy Warrior, which tells the life story of famous Jamaican and West Indies cricketer Collie Smith.

As public relations consultant for the Revenue Board in the 1980s he authored a paper on the importance of communication between tax administrations and taxpayers for the Inter-American Centre of Tax Administrations (CIAT).

Chaplin led an extraordinary public life. He dined and walked with royalty and worked for the poor. On one occasion, for example, he attended a meeting with ghetto gang leaders in Western Kingston in the morning and in the evening dined with Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II aboard the Royal yacht Britannia in the Kingston Harbour.

Incidentally, in 2015 he was held up at home in Stony Hill by three gunmen and put to lie on his stomach. One of the gunmen held a revolver at his temple and told him not to talk. The gunman was acting nervously so Chaplin felt that he had to tell him something to calm him down. He told of his work with ghetto gang leaders in trying to bring a lasting peace in Western Kingston. It worked. The gunman became less aggressive and started to call him “Mr Chaplin”. His watch, which was taken from him, was returned, but they kept the $80,000 they found and the caregiver's two cellphones.

His 70 years of journalism included 12 years with Jamaica Times, 40 years in the public service, 12 years as a columnist for the Jamaica Observer, one year as a Daily Gleaner writer, and two years as correspondent for the London Daily Mail.

He was a non-salaried secretary of the Press Association of Jamaica and the Press Club of Jamaica for l8 years; a football referee for 40 years, including l8 years as an international Fifa referee and instructor.

His entry into journalism saw him writing a column, 'News-in-Brief' in the Jamaica Times. Later he became sports editor and general reporter. He moved to the Information Division of the Jamaica Agricultural Society in 1962 and in 1963 entered the public service at the Government Public Relations Office (GPRO) as an information officer.

When the name of the GPRO was changed to the Jamaica Information Service ( JIS) Chaplin was appointed information officer then senior information officer and later news editor. He went on to serve as publicity officer to Prime Minister Hugh Shearer and press secretary for three prime ministers — Michael Manley, Edward Seaga and PJ Patterson. He worked a year in 1986 as press secretary to p0rime minister of Grenada Herbert Blaise.

He served as information consultant to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for a year in 1973 and organised the first police information agency. He was recognised by the JCF for his “invaluable assistance to the force in media relations over the years”. In addition, he was media adviser to six police commissioners ranging from Jack Middleton to Francis Forbes.

He wrote the history of the JCF in 1967 to mark the 100th anniversary of the organisation.

Chaplin was a member of the organising team that created JAMPRESS, the national news agency (now defunct) and became its first chief editor, followed by managing editor, and then executive chairman succeeding Don Brice, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister..

He was honoured by CIAT for his “valuable collaboration in providing services with the highest professionalism and dedication” as CIAT's correspondent in Jamaica.

Chaplin served as information consultant to the Revenue Board in the 1980s and directed the public education campaign for the successful introduction of the General Consumption Tax under the leadership of Canute Miller, chairman of the board.

Despite all that, Chaplin believed that the highlight of his journalism career was his column in the Jamaica Observer which started June 1, 2010. In one of those columns he described the operations of the police and army in Tivoli Gardens in May 2010 as a “massacre”, based on interviews he had with law-abiding citizens in the community. The column, headed “Massacre in Tivoli Gardens”, supported calls by local and international human rights bodies for the appointment of a commission of inquiry into the operation.

Of note was the fact that Chaplin wrote that column although he served as one of the first volunteers in the Third Battalion Jamaica Regiment (National Reserve) and as a civilian in the police force.

He said the newspaper showed remarkable courage in publishing the column.

A commission of inquiry was eventually appointed. Its report was extremely critical of the activities of the army and police force and it made far-reaching recommendations.

One of Chaplin's key roles was the organisation of media centres for the visits of heads of state and heads of government as well as for international conferences held in Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean — a job he performed for 30 years. Among the visits for which he was responsible as director of media were four by Her Majesty The Queen, two by President Fidel Castro of Cuba, and one by President Ronald Reagan of the United States of America which he did while working in Grenada.

He also established and ran media centres for Caricom heads of government meetings in Jamaica and elsewhere in the Caribbean.

In addition to his voluntary work as secretary of the Press Association of Jamaica and Press Club, Chaplin gave service to several organisations, including the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Kingston, serving as information director and organising the club's Keep the City Clean campaign in 1970.

He also served as a director and head of information for Eastern Canada and Caribbean Kiwanis Division. In 1971 he was awarded the Kiwanis International Distinguished Service Award.

He also gave voluntary service to the St John Ambulance Brigade and the Central Advisory Council of eminent citizens which guided ghetto gang leaders of the Central Peace Advisory Council in 1977. He was public relations advisor for the Youth for Social Progress in the ghettos of South West St Andrew in 1977. His last voluntary service was director and public relations officer of the Jamaica Institute of Management.

Chaplin was conferred with the Commander of the Order of Distinction, Officer Class and the Prime Minister's Medal of Appreciation by the Jamaican Government. He was made a member and lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order by The Queen.

He was inducted in the PAJ's Hall of Fame for “his towering career as a giant communicator in journalism in Jamaica”.

On the occasion of his 50th year or golden milestone in journalism, the PAJ, in a citation, which described Chaplin as the dean of journalism praised him “as an integral part and parcel of an emerging media landscape as we know it today in Jamaica. He celebrates a long inning of yeoman service to his profession and country in five decades of selfless devotion of duty and unwavering commitment of the highest order”.

When the PAJ marked its 40th anniversary and the 21st year of Jamaica's Independence in 1963, he was cited for his invaluable contribution to the development and furtherance of journalism in Jamaica. Said the citation: “Your contribution over the many years has not only benefited the profession of journalism, but had very positively advanced the country's development.”

Another distinguished feature of his career was the number of fellowships he received: three from the United States of America, two each from Germany and the United Kingdom, and one from Japan.

The three National Journalism Awards he received underlined his competence as a journalist. These were:

• The Cultural Interest Prize for his series of articles in 1967 on the Jamaica Constabulary Force, published in the Sunday Gleaner. The citation said the series not only accurately portrayed the historical development of the police force but gave such sympathetic treatment to the struggles and difficulties encountered along the way as to evoke sensitive appreciation for the sympathy which now exists with the people as well as emphasise the the force's own well-deserved record of dedication and efficiency.

• Opinion Journalism Award for an article: “Politicians Play a Vital Role”, published in the Sunday Gleaner in 1995.

• Archie Lindo Award for Outstanding Public Service for a series of articles in the Jamaica Observer in 2002.

He was also awarded two certificates of merit.

As secretary of the PAJ Chaplin was a strong defender of freedom of expression and freedom of the press. He was part of the PAJ team that established the National Press Awards for outstanding journalism and helped formulate the first code of ethics for Jamaican journalists.

In 2005, he was recognised by the Jamaica Football Federation for his “outstanding and dedicated contribution to the development of football in Jamaica”.

At the international level he officiated in 14 World Cup and Olympic matches and refereed in other competitions in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. He received Fifa's highest award for international refereeing and as a referee instructor.

He served two terms as president of the Jamaica Football Referees Association, two years as chairman of the JFF Referees Commission, and was twice awarded the JFF Silver Whistle for the most outstanding referee in Jamaica.

These achievements are quite outstanding when one considers that Chaplin became a referee by chance because the referee appointed for a senior league match did not turn up and Chaplin, who was present to report on the game, was asked by both captains to officiate the match. He accepted the challenge and at the end of the match they convinced him to become an official referee.

Chaplin never played competitive football. Cricket was his game. He captained Luca's Junior Cup team for half a season and won the club's Junior Cup batting average.

— Christopher Chaplin is also Jamaica's honorary consul to Pennsylvania