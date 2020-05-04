PHOTO: From one nanny to 35 goats

Rohan James, a proud goat farmer from Clarendon, watches in satisfaction yesterday as his herd of goats feed. On this slow, sunny day, all thoughts of COVID-19 seem far from his thoughts as he reflects on his 35-strong herd which started with a single nanny goat.

