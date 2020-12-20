Photo: FROM SANDALS...AT CHRISTMAS

Young Carolyn Samuels from the Mount Salem Primary School is all smiles as she receives a toy for Christmas from Sandals Montego Bay Regional Public Relations Manager Ian Spencer, on behalf of the Sandals Foundation. This was part of a group of 11 St James schools and communities which received toys for the holidays. Spencer noted that although the foundation could not do its traditional Christmas treats due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it nevertheless wanted to spread Christmas cheer to the children all across Jamaica during this period when many families were finding it difficult. Similar efforts are being carried out in the other regions.