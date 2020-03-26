Front-line health workers tested, given specialised masks

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness is insisting that it has been testing and fitting health workers at facilities islandwide with specialised masks for front-line personnel treating COVID-19 patients.

“We have been doing mask fitting across several hospitals. Persons from those facilities have been tested. We have tested and fitted 284 persons, in addition to that regional health authorities have done their own fit-testing,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie said during a virtual press briefing hosted by the ministry yesterday.

The CMO said emphasis is being placed on fitting the persons who are engaged in critical care management first and with persons who will be conducting the tests.

“We know there are a lot of other persons who need to be fitted, and we are moving to do as much as we can to cover as much ground as we can in the shortest period,” she said.

Among the entities at which key workers have already been tested and fitted she said are: Kingston Public Hospital, University Hospital of the West Indies, Bustamante Hospital for Children, St Ann's Bay Hospital, Mandeville Regional Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Spanish Town Hospital, Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital, National Chest Hospital, Cornwall Regional Hospital, Falmouth Public General Hospital, St Joseph's Hospital, and several health departments across the island.

In the meantime the Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, while urging calm, said it is inevitable that more cases of the COVID-19 will be discovered. He also chided individuals who have been flouting the social distancing stipulations and breaking the guidelines relating to public gatherings which are now down to a minimum 10 people.

“As we discover these additional cases it is important for us to appreciate as a country that these are expected under the circumstances... We are trying to manage the numbers,” the Health Minister said.

