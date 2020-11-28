Fun amidst adversity

After the tragedy of heavy flooding unleashed on Bull Bay by recent heavy rain, youngsters, apparently in an effort to ease stress, took to Freedom Skate Park and simply enjoyed themselves.

Built earlier this year under a collaborative effort involving Sandals Foundation, Seprod Foundation, Concrete Jungle Foundation, Jamnesia Foundation, The Skate Room, Flippin Youths Foundation, and Tmrw.Tday Culture Fest, the skate park was conceptualised to enhance growing interest in the sport here.

OBSERVER PHOTOGRAPHER KARL MCLARTY was in Bull Bay last week and captured these images.