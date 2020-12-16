Funding approved for some J'cans to get improved water supply
NEARLY 100,000 Jamaicans are expected to get improved water supply under a programme approved for US$30 million in funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
The programme, which will seek to upgrade seven water systems in St Mary, Trelawny, St Ann, Clarendon, St Thomas, and St Elizabeth according to a release from the CDB, will also fund the installation of catchment and wayside tanks as well as rainwater harvesting systems at schools and institutions.
The CDB said its board of directors authorised the US$30-million loan to the Government of Jamaica for the programme from its Special Funds Resources at their meeting on December 10.
The programme, which will be executed by Jamaica's Rural Water Supply Limited, will cost an estimated US$36.2 million in total.
“Access to clean, safe and affordable water is a fundamental human right essential for public health and social and economic development,” emphasised O'Reilly Lewis, division chief of CDB's Economic Infrastructure Division.
According to the release, water supply challenges — including frequent outages — low pressure and inconsistent quality have significantly affected many rural communities in Jamaica, making them some of the most water-stressed areas of the island.
The upgraded infrastructure will be designed to mitigate the negative impacts of climate variability and change. The programme is also expected to provide an efficient, reliable and sustainable supply of potable water to the selected communities, the release continued.
“Reliable water access is especially important for low-income households as it reduces the time used to collect water — a task often borne by women and children and which can stymie social and economic well-being. This project will get the country closer to the Government's stated goal of achieving universal access to potable water by 2030,” added Lewis.
