Fury after motorcyclist killed in Manchester crash
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Tempers flared yesterday as residents of Battersea in Mandeville expressed anger after one of their own, a motorcyclist, was killed in a crash on the Winston Jones Highway.
Despite efforts by the police to quell tensions, residents reportedly hurled stones and bottles at the scene in mid-afternoon.
Relatives of the deceased man identified him as Tajay Millard.
When the Jamaica Observer arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 pm yesterday, there was a strong police presence. Residents at the scene appeared to be on edge.
The crash, according to eyewitness reports, happened shortly before 1:00 pm. It involved a taxi and the motorcycle, which were travelling uphill towards Mandeville.
Millard was reportedly dragged on the road surface, pinned under the taxi.
Residents claim he was wearing a helmet.
Everton Morrison, who identified himself as Millard's grandfather, told the Observer that his grandson was heading to Mandeville when the crash occurred.
“Mi grandson just live right down the road [and] is like him a pull out fi go Mandeville fi buy [something],” he said.
Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis, spoke with the angry residents, appealing for calm.
Francis told the Observer that an investigation is ongoing and appealed to motorists to use the road with caution.
“… We are on the scene and doing our investigation. We are urging motorists to use the road with due care. This bit of road on the Winston Jones Highway is in a developed area, so we will [continue] to police it. We will be having officers out here to ensure that the speed limit is actually obeyed,” he said.
Moments after Francis and members of the media left the scene, the Observer received reports that residents hurled stones and bottles when a wrecker arrived on the accident scene. The police reportedly fired warning shots.
