G2K launches branch in Clarendon

GENERATION 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), recently launched a branch in Clarendon, bringing to 14 the number of G2K chapters islandwide.

G2K, in a release, said it is the responsibility of each chapter to forge links between the local interests of the parish and the organisation. “G2K is a national movement, with members comprising young professionals spanning the length and breadth of Jamaica. The last two administrations have placed membership and chapter development at the centre of its focus and we will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said President Ryan Strachan.

He added: “Central Jamaica is a critical area bloc of parishes, and we anticipate increased activity resulting from these steps. It has already begun, as the Clarendon chapter was instrumental in the JLP's winning five of six seats in the parish.”

Seven of the 16 new Members of Parliament (MP) on the Government side of the House of Representatives, he said, are G2K alums. “It is therefore incumbent on the organisation to continue growing, particularly in areas outside of the Corporate Area,” said Strachan.

Javin Baker, G2K general secretary, said the organisation is hoping to relaunch other parish chapters later this year. “Some of our chapters have, for some time, sought executive support to endorse and encourage their efforts. They can be assured of that support from this Administration and [that] we will continue to build out a national movement that all well-thinking stakeholders can respect and be proud of,” said Baker.